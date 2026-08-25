The Latest: Canada is expected to announce retaliatory tariffs against the US

Canada will announce retaliatory tariffs against the United States on Tuesday as relations sharply deteriorate, with President Donald Trump telling Canadian leaders to “fall in line” and Prime Minister Mark Carney accusing Washington of trying to subordinate Canada.

Trump threatened new 50% tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts and steel after Carney walked away from trade negotiations late Friday. Carney said the demands are an attempt to “destroy our major industries.” On Tuesday, Trump claimed that he’s considering renaming Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” He also insulted Canada's leader by calling him “Governor Carney.”

The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Trump to move ahead with his executive order restricting mail-in voting , though it remains unclear how much his administration can implement before the fast-approaching midterm elections . Mail balloting has long been a favorite target for Trump, who has claimed that it breeds fraud despite strong evidence to the contrary and his own use of the voting method .

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a new round of sanctions aimed at Iran on Monday and warned every country that does business with the Islamic Republic to sever those financial ties or face retaliation from the U.S. The announcement follows Trump’s pledge last week to unleash an “economic D-Day” against Iran, in an effort to sever it from the rest of the global economy.

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Trump says he’s considering renaming Lake Ontario as ‘Lake America’ as trade war with Canada escalates

Such a change would be reminiscent of the Republican president’s unilateral action last year by executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America .

The United States and Canada are locked in a trade dispute, with Canada expected to announce retaliatory measures Tuesday. That’s in response to the Trump administration enacting 50% tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian goods over the weekend after talks between the countries broke down.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer,” Trump said Tuesday on social media.

The U.S.-Canadian border runs through the middle of the lake on the shore of New York state. Ontario is Canada’s most populous province and is home to the country’s auto industry.

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Canada set to announce retaliatory tariffs as Trump tells its leaders to ‘fall in line’

Canada will announce retaliatory tariffs against the United States on Tuesday after relations deteriorated sharply Monday, with President Donald Trump telling Canadian leaders to “fall in line” or face consequences “far WORSE” than existing tariffs and Prime Minister Mark Carney accusing Washington of trying to subordinate Canada.

Trump also threatened new 50% tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts and steel, while Carney said U.S. trade demands showed Washington wanted to “destroy our major industries,” including autos, steel and aluminum.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and three other Cabinet ministers are also expected Tuesday morning to share details of supports for workers affected by tariffs. Carney said earlier Monday that Canada may need to move away from matching U.S. tariffs dollar for dollar and instead use more targeted retaliation aimed at protecting Canadian workers and businesses.