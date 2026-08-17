Timpson scores career-high 20 points and shines in OT as Fever edge Dream

ATLANTA (AP) — Makayla Timpson scored a career-high 20 points, including Indiana’s first three field goals in overtime, and the Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 95-91 on Sunday to protect their hold on fourth place in the WNBA standings.

Indiana (23-12) held off Atlanta (21-13) despite Allisha Gray matching her career high with 32 points. The top four teams have homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Kelsey Mitchell’s layup with 13.6 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Indiana guard 20 points, her 19th consecutive game scoring at least 20.

Caitlin Clark scored 26 points, including two free throws after Atlanta trimmed Indiana’s lead to 93-91, with nine assists.

Mitchell’s 3-pointer for Indiana with 1:05 remaining tied the game 81-81. Atlanta had three misses on its final possession to end regulation.

Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham, celebrating her 30th birthday, gave Indiana a 78-77 lead with a basket and free throw.

SKY 82, STORM 80

SEATTLE (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Natasha Cloud scored 20 points and Chicago ended a six-game losing streak on the road with a victory over Seattle.

Seattle (7-30) trailed 53-37 with 5:49 left in the third quarter, but Dominique Malonga answered with a basket and two free throws and Jade Melbourne and rookie Awa Fam sank back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 15-4 run as the Storm closed to 60-55 heading to the fourth.

Seattle pulled within a point, but Courtney Vandersloot sank the second of two free throws for Chicago (13-22) with 10 seconds left and Melbourne missed a tying layup at the buzzer. Vandersloot finished with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Seattle made the first basket, but Cardoso scored six in an 11-0 run and Chicago never trailed again.

FIRE 88, MERCURY 85

PHOENIX (AP) — Carla Leite scored 23 points and Portland rallied to beat Phoenix, when the Mercury had halftime and postgame ceremonies celebrating franchise icon Diana Taurasi.

Leite had the final two baskets in a 6-0 run and the expansion Fire (15-20) moved in front 81-80 with 1:12 remaining. Portland’s Emily Engstler and the Mercury’s Kahleah Copper traded baskets before Katie Lou Samuelson hit the second of two foul shots with 20 seconds left to put the Fire up 84-82.

Bridget Carleton blocked a shot by Copper and grabbed the rebound with 12 seconds to go, then sank two free throws for a four-point lead after Copper fouled her. Alyssa Thomas buried a 3-pointer, but Carleton sank two free throws to preserve the win.

Leite shot 9 for 15 and added five assists. Megan DiLeo had 15 points.

DeWanna Bonner scored 23 to lead Phoenix (13-23). Copper totaled 19 points and seven rebounds. Thomas finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, falling one assist shy of a triple-double.