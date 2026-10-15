Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries, officials say, after brief truce

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine launched a drone and missile attack on a Russian oil refinery, Moscow and Kyiv officials said Thursday.

The strikes came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a brief energy infrastructure truce spurned by Moscow was over, amid deepening tensions with Washington.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Ukraine launched a major attack on a refinery in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow early Thursday. It said that air defenses downed four Ukrainian Flamingo missiles and 69 drones attacking the refinery, but drone fragments sparked a fire at the refinery.

A senior Ukrainian official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Ukraine had hit the Ryazan refinery during an overnight attack.