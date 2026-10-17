US senator accuses Turkey of ‘thuggish behavior’ toward Greece and Cyprus

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Saturday accused Turkey of “thuggish behavior” toward Greece and Cyprus, delivering unusually blunt criticism of a NATO ally during visits to both countries.

The Florida senator told The Associated Press that Turkey was “not acting like a NATO ally,” citing its airspace and maritime disputes with Greece and its continued military presence in northern Cyprus. The island has been divided since 1974.

Scott’s comments come amid renewed tensions over a planned undersea electricity link between Greece and Cyprus, with a possible extension to Israel. Turkey says it should be consulted before seabed surveys proceed.

Scott, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, held talks with Greek officials on defense and energy following a visit to Athens last week by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio .

“You’re not acting like a NATO ally when you take F-16s and fly over somebody else’s country. You’re not much of an ally when you occupy a portion of another country’s land. And that’s what they’re doing,” Scott said of Turkey.

“So, I’m hopeful that it will change, but if you look at it, it’s thuggish behavior,” he added.

Greece and Turkey, both NATO members, have been embroiled for decades in disputes over maritime boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean, as well as the divided island of Cyprus.

The electricity project has become the latest source of friction between Ankara and Athens.

“I think what Greece, Cyprus and Israel are doing is going to be good. It’s good for them, good for us,” Scott said. “We’re going to do everything we can to be helpful. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure Turkey does not cause problems with it.”

Scott also said the U.S.-Greek relationship would not be affected by the recent departure of Kimberly Guilfoyle as U.S. ambassador to Greece. The White House publicly called for her resignation over allegations of improper and possibly illegal conduct, which she denies.