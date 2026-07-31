Wichita State rewards Paul Mills with a 3-year extension through 2031 after fast turnaround

Wichita State coach Paul Mills has signed a three-year contract extension that would keep him with the Shockers through the 2031 season, a reward for a rapid turnaround in which the team has improved its win total each of the past three years.

The school announced the extension on Friday. Financial details were not immediately available.

The Shockers won 15 games in their first season under Mills, who had spent the previous six seasons at Oral Roberts. The Shockers went 19-15 and reached the NIT two seasons ago, and they were 24-12 and reached the NIT quarterfinals last season.

The 58 wins the past three seasons are second to Eddie Fogler for the most by any coach over his first three seasons.

“I’m excited about what is ahead,” said Mills, who has a 164-130 overall record. “My staff and I understand the important work that is in front of us. I’m confident that the next chapters will come with championship celebrations.”

The Shockers historically have been one of the nation's top mid-major programs, making four trips to the Elite Eight and twice reaching the Final Four. But they have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2021, when Isaac Brown led them to a First Four game.

“Paul’s commitment to player development and roster continuity has positioned our program for continued success in an ever-changing college basketball landscape," Shockers athletic director Kevin Saal said. "We are fortunate and grateful to extend our partnership with Paul, and we have tremendous confidence in the direction, momentum and championship vision he is building.”

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball