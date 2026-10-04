Winston throws 3 touchdown passes and Banks' pick-6 seals Giants' 36-24 win over Cardinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jameis Winston threw three touchdown passes to offset a pair of interceptions, Deonte Banks had a 98-yard pick-6 in the final seconds and the New York Giants won another not-so-pretty game, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 36-24 on Sunday.

Making his second start in place of injured franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart , Winston again did what he needed to do to engineer a victory with TD passes to Malachi Fields, Malik Nabers and Theo Johnson. Winston's 12-yard toss to Fields with 4:30 remaining in the second quarter was the team's first touchdown since the season opener , ending a drought that lasted nine-plus quarters.

Winston finished 18 of 29 for 250 yards in a roller-coaster showing of highs and lows. J.J. McCarthy was in uniform six days after the Giants (3-1) acquired him in a trade with Minnesota but did not play.

Nabers more than doubled his receiving yardage this season by making six catches for 112 yards. He had 96 through his first three games back from a serious knee injury.

The defense also made some big plays, sacking Brissett twice and rebounding from allowing two long touchdown drives in the first 10 minutes. For a second game in a row, New York got an interception after its opponent reached the red zone, and Banks made up for his pass interference penalty a few plays earlier.

Dominic Zvada continued to validate coach John Harbaugh's trust in another rookie kicker by improving to 9 of 9 on field goal attempts.

Jacoby Brissett was 21 of 35 and threw three interceptions — the last coming on the final play — which turned out to be the difference. Arizona (1-3) blew a 14-3 lead after Brissett connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a TD and Tyler Allgeier ran into the end zone in the first quarter.

The Cardinals gained just 138 yards the rest of the way, losing their third in a row since winning coach Mike LaFleur's debut in Week 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Arvell Reese impresses in front of ‘LT’

Rookie linebacker Arvell Reese picked off Brissett for his first interception in the NFL as part of a dominant performance that included nine tackles. And the No. 5 pick in the draft did so with Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in attendance as part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the 1986 Super Bowl championship team at halftime.

“He has been great,” Taylor said. “I think he’s a good player.”

Injuries

Cardinals: Safety Andrew Wingard was carted off with a knee injury and right guard Isaiah Adams with an ankle injury. ... Tight end Hunter Long left with a knee injury.

Giants: Receiver/returner Braxton Berrios (foot), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) and safety Jason Pinnock (concussion) left with injuries.

Up next

Cardinals: Host Detroit next Sunday.

Giants: Visit Washington next Sunday

See AP’s full NFL coverage here