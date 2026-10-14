Yamal steals the spotlight with dazzling 'semi-rabona' assist in Barcelona's Champions League win

MADRID (AP) — Anthony Gordon scored Barcelona's third goal in the team's Champions League win over Galatasaray on Tuesday, but it was Lamine Yamal being celebrated the most after an eye-catching dribble that helped set up the goal.

Yamal received a pass just outside the area on the right side and used a quick step-over move to carry the ball all the way to the touchline. He then came up with a nifty fake “rabona” move to get past his defender and feed Gordon inside the six-yard box for a 53rd-minute goal in the team's 4-1 come-from-behind victory .

In the rabona move, the player swings his kicking leg behind the planted leg, usually to make a cross or shoot on goal. Yamal, though, used the move to dribble past the defender, taking his left leg behind the right leg to touch the ball toward his opponent before quickly bringing it back to himself with his left foot.

The Galatasaray defender, Eren Elmali, appeared to freeze momentarily, unable to react quickly enough to stop Yamal from going past him by the touchline to make the pass to Gordon.

Yamal called the move a “near-rabona.”

“I've noticed lately that defenders have been diving to the ground whenever I make a run toward the backline,” Yamal said in a post-match interview with CBS Sports. “I saw an opportunity to pull off the move, which looks good but is also effective. I'm happy with it. I'm always trying to refine my dribbles to create more space. Defenders are always trying to close you down, so any kind of dribble that creates space is a lifesaver.”

After Gordon's goal, a group of players went to celebrate with the England forward and another group went straight toward the 19-year-old Yamal to embrace him.

“He always surprises you,” Barcelona midfielder Rodri said.

Yamal, who helped Spain win the World Cup along with Rodri earlier this year, has 12 goals and 10 assists in 14 matches for club and country this season.

The rabona name is believed to be linked to the Spanish expression that means “skipping school,” as the player kicks the ball with his legs crossed, as if one leg is trying to hide behind the other.

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