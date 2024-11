Agileo Automation lanza la E84 PIO Box para mejorar las pruebas de conformidad de los equipos semiconductores con las normas SEMI

Agileo Automation's E84 PIO Box is an innovative handheld device that offers a new lightweight interface for wafer fab staff to test semiconductor equipment software for compliance with SEMI’s E84 and GEM300 standards suite for automatic carrier delivery. It improves the readability, identification, and validation of E84 signal exchanges and functional aspects in cleanrooms or workshops. Integrated with Agileo Automation’s Speech Scenario software that emulates the fab host and validates the SECS/GEM interface with predefined test scenarios, the E84 PIO Box can easily emulate automated carrier delivery systems such as overhead hoist transport or automated guided vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)