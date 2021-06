Corea del Sur se sumará en julio por primera vez a los ejercicios militares de Australia y EEUU

POHANG, Korea (Oct. 29, 2000) -- Landing Craft Utility 1627 prepares to land and unload Republic of Korea forces and cargo, along with U. S. soldiers from Okinawa, Japan. The combined amphibious beach assult at Tak San Ri Beach near Pohang, is in support of exercise Foal Eagle 2000. Foal Eagle is the largest Joint and Combined field training drill conducted annually in South Korea, running from Oct. 25th to Nov. 3rd. About 25,000 U.S. troops will take part in the drill, including active duty, Reserve and National Guard troops from bases in the United States and elsewhere in the Pacific. The exercise demonstrates U.S. and South Korean military cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James E. Lotz) (Released)