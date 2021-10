Francia conmemora el 60 aniversario de la matanza policial de manifestantes argelinos en París

15-10-2021 October 15, 2021, Paris, France, France: French President Emmanuel Macron attends the national memorial service for Hubert Germain, the last surviving Liberation companion, at The Hotel des Invalides, following his death at the age of 101 on October 12. After the national tribute to Hubert Germain, Emmanuel Macron will also preside over the burial ceremony of the former Gaullist deputy and minister under Georges Pompidou on November 11, at the Arc de Triomphe and Mont Valerien, The Elysee Palace announced. Only 1038 people, including six women, have received the title of Companion of the Liberation. Mont Valerien was the main place of execution for resistance fighters during the Second World War. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Alexis Sciard