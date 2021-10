Las autoridades libias anuncian el descubrimiento de una nueva fosa común en Tarhuna

07-11-2020 (201108) -- TARHUNA, Nov. 8, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Workers of the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons work on the site of mass graves in Tarhuna, Libya, on Nov. 7, 2020. Libyan authorities on Saturday said that three unidentified bodies were recovered from mass graves in the city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli. The total number of bodies recovered in Tarhuna since Thursday is 17, as the authorities on Thursday said that 14 unidentified bodies were recovered from the mass graves. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Pan Xiaojing