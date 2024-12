VasCare amplía sus servicios con una nueva cirujana vascular, instalaciones más grandes y mayor presencia en Internet

VasCare welcomes Dr. Jenny Mike-Mayer, the first female board-certified and residency-trained vascular surgeon to join the Coastal Bend community. Dr. Mike-Mayer is highly specialized in the treatment of aneurysm disease, carotid artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, venous disease, and dialysis access, which makes her a leading authority on each of these conditions. With an outstanding pedigree and industry accolades, including recognition as one of Texas Monthly’s “Top Doctors – Rising Stars” for three consecutive years, Dr. Mike-Mayer enhances the level of vascular care in the region. (Photo: Business Wire)

Heidi Rae Photography