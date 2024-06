Copa América | Así fue el momento en que se desmayó un árbitro asistente en Perú vs. Canadá

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JUNE 25: Maxime Crepeau of Canada aids assistant referee Luis Ventura during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada at Children's Mercy Park on June 25, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

JAMIE SQUIRE - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA