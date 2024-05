Tomás Etcheverry se despidió en la tercera ronda del Masters 1000 de Roma ante Hubert Hurkacz

The 𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓 reaches R16 👊🏻



Etcheverry was no joke for Hubi, who managed to take the match in straight sets after 2 hours. #IBI24 | @atptour | @HubertHurkacz pic.twitter.com/yeCOG1O1oz