WHAT A RECOVERY 😱



Jockey Abel Lezcano was able to hold on and climb back into the saddle after his stirrup broke in race 3, at Hawthorne Race Course 🤯



Thankfully, the pair pulled up safe and sound before the end of the race 🙏🏻



🎥 @ClubHawthorne pic.twitter.com/m29A1RbScB