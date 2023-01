Acusan a Greta Thunberg de haber hecho un “montaje” para las cámaras durante su arresto

Police officers walk next to people who attend a protest rally at the Garzweiler opencast mining near the village Luetzerath in Erkelenz, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg takes part in that protest rally after she visited the tiny village of Luetzerath on Friday and took a look at the nearby Garzweiler open coal mine. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Michael Probst - AP