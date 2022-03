Conmovedora protesta con cochecitos vacíos por los niños muertos en Ucrania: “Los chicos se vuelven el objetivo número uno de Rusia”

LVIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Smoke is seen above buildings close to the airport on March 18, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Lviv's mayor said on Telegram that the airport was not hit, but an area nearby. While Lviv, and western Ukraine more generally, has been a relative haven since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, there have been missile strikes across the region targeting airports and military sites. (Photo by Getty Images)

Getty Images - Getty Images Europe