Corea del Norte amenazó a Corea del Sur con su “fuerza de combate nuclear”

FILED - 24 March 2022, North Korea, Pyongyang: A photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visiting Pyongyang International Airport, to inspect the launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The North's leader Kim Jong-un approved the launch, and the missile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 kilometers and flew a distance of 1,090 km before falling into the East Sea, the KCNA said. Photo: -/yonhap/dpa

- - yonhap