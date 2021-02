Coronavirus. Una sobreviviente y trabajadores fronterizos en el inicio de la vacunación en Australia y Nueva Zelanda

Today, we begin the largest immunisation programme in New Zealand's history. Vaccinating our hard-working border and MIQ workers is a milestone that protects those on the front line, and will help to reduce the spread into the community. It’s an important day as we continue to play our part and unite against COVID-19. Warning: video shows injection For more information see our website: https://covid19.govt.nz/updates-and-resources/latest-updates/covid-19-vaccines-trial-run-2/