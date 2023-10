An aerial view of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the explosion of its fourth reactor in this 1986 file photo. On April 26, 1986, several explosions destroyed reactor No. 4 at the plant, turning it into a radioactive inferno that sent a lethal plume into the night sky. Ukraine marks the 20th anniversary of the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear accident, the world's worst civil nuclear disaster on April 26, this year. To match feature Nuclear-Chernobyl B/W ONLY REUTERS/Vladimir Repik/Files

STRINGER/RUSSIA - X01235