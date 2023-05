El Kremlin combate a una milicia rebelde rusa en los choques más graves en su territorio desde que empezó la guerra

⚡ Governor: Russian attack injures 5 in Toretsk.



Russian forces attacked the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast with Grad rockets, injuring five people, including an 11-year-old child, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May 20.



Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram pic.twitter.com/BfRhkRvPVo