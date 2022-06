Gustavo Petro hace su primer guiño a Nicolás Maduro y promete abrir las fronteras entre Colombia y Venezuela

Newly elected Colombian President Gustavo Petro celebrates in Bogota, on June 19, 2022 after winning the presidential runoff election on June 19, 2022. - Ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro was on Sunday elected the first ever left-wing president of crisis-wracked Colombia after beating millionaire businessman rival Rodolfo Hernandez after a tense and unpredictable election. (Photo by Daniel MUNOZ / AFP)

DANIEL MUNOZ - AFP