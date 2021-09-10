Impactantes imágenes: al menos dos heridos en un incendio en el tejado de un hospital en Nueva York
Los bomberos lograron controlar el incendio en el hospital St. John’s con un total de más de cien efectivos; las alarmas saltaron sobre las 17.15 horas (hora local)
NUEVA YORK.- Al menos dos personas resultaron heridas en un aparatoso incendio en el tejado del hospital St. John’s de Nueva York, en Estados Unidos, según confirmó este viernes el Departamento de Bomberos neoyorquino al medio ‘The Daily Mail’.
fire at St John's hospital...— save the environment (@born2_ride_rbl) September 11, 2021
El incendio se encuentra controlado, aunque no fue extinguido todavía, según el sistema de alertas automatizadas del Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York en Twitter. Las alarmas saltaron sobre las 17.15 horas (hora local), y al lugar acudieron 25 unidades de bomberos, con un total de más de cien efectivos.
⚠️🇺🇸#UPDATE: Fire extinguished at St. John’s Hospital— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) September 10, 2021
New footage shows the fire was concentrated on the 11th floor rooftop of the structure. Patients can be seen being evacuated at the end of the video. pic.twitter.com/JJ5HaGcYDJ
No se conoce todavía cómo se originó el incendio, ni la gravedad de las heridas de los dos afectados.
Numerosos videos y fotografías en redes sociales muestran la gran humareda negra que asciende aún sobre la zona, visible desde varios kilómetros a la redonda.
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Massive fire reported at St. John’s Hospital in New York City#Queens l #NY— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) September 10, 2021
Fire personnel report the fire appears to have originated on the rooftop. Hospital staff and patients are evacuating the structure.
Standby for updates!
pic.twitter.com/FhXD57WZqq