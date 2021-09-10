Impactantes imágenes: al menos dos heridos en un incendio en el tejado de un hospital en Nueva York

Los bomberos lograron controlar el incendio en el hospital St. John’s con un total de más de cien efectivos; las alarmas saltaron sobre las 17.15 horas (hora local)

Al menos dos heridos en un incendio en el tejado de un hospital en Nueva York.
Al menos dos heridos en un incendio en el tejado de un hospital en Nueva York.Captura de video

NUEVA YORK.- Al menos dos personas resultaron heridas en un aparatoso incendio en el tejado del hospital St. John’s de Nueva York, en Estados Unidos, según confirmó este viernes el Departamento de Bomberos neoyorquino al medio ‘The Daily Mail’.

El incendio se encuentra controlado, aunque no fue extinguido todavía, según el sistema de alertas automatizadas del Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York en Twitter. Las alarmas saltaron sobre las 17.15 horas (hora local), y al lugar acudieron 25 unidades de bomberos, con un total de más de cien efectivos.

No se conoce todavía cómo se originó el incendio, ni la gravedad de las heridas de los dos afectados.

Numerosos videos y fotografías en redes sociales muestran la gran humareda negra que asciende aún sobre la zona, visible desde varios kilómetros a la redonda.

