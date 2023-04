Juan Carlos I se rebela y vuelve a España, pese a las advertencias del rey Felipe

Former king of Spain Juan Carlos I (L) sits in a car after disembarking upon his arrival at the Peinador airport in Vigo, in northwestern Spain, on April 19, 2023 before heading to the Galician town of Sanxenxo to attend in a regatta. - The 85-year-old Spain's disgraced former king Juan Carlos returned home on April 19 to attend a regatta, for only the second time since he moved to Abu Dhabi in 2020 amid fraud investigations. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)