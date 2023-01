La violencia golpea Sinaloa tras el arresto de Ovidio Guzmán, hijo del “Chapo”: confirman que hubo 29 muertos en el operativo

TOPSHOT - Members of the National Guard patrol the streets during an operation to arrest the son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Ovidio Guzman, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, on January 5, 2023. - Intense gunfire rocked a cartel heartland in northwestern Mexico on Thursday after security forces launched an operation in which a son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was reportedly arrested. (Photo by Marcos Vizcarra / AFP)

Martin Urista - AP