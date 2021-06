Movilizados por la derecha, miles de españoles marcharon en Madrid en rechazo al indulto a los separatistas catalanes

People hold a banner displaying a picture of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reading "Liar, elections now" during a protest by right-wing protesters to denounce controversial Spanish government plans to offer pardons to the jailed Catalan separatists behind the failed 2017 independence bid, in Madrid on June 13, 2021. - The a mass protest will up pressure on the Spanish Prime Minister who has called for understanding over the planned gesture that has dominated political debate for weeks and reactivated the controversy over Catalan separatism. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

GABRIEL BOUYS - AFP