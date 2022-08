Quién es Soraya Thronicke, la exaliada de Bolsonaro que ahora compite para la presidencia: “Me decepcionó completamente”

Brazilian presidential candidate Soraya Thronicke (Uniao) speaks during the presidential debate ahead of the October 2 general election at Bandeirantes television network in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 28, 2022. - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro faces his biggest rival for the presidency, popular leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after days of uncertainty over whether they would participate. The debate is the first in the campaign calendar and organizers have also invited four other candidates, including former finance minister Ciro Gomes and Senator Simone Tebet. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL - AFP