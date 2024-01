From left to right, Salvatore Corsitto as Bonasera, James Caan as Santino 'Sonny' Corleone and Marlon Brando (1924 - 2004) as Don Vito Corleone in 'The Godfather', 1972. Bonasera asks Don Corleone to avenge the brutal rape of his daughter. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Silver Screen Collection - Moviepix