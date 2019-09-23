Desfile de Gucci. Una modelo se manifestó contra la marca en la pasarela
Que las pasarelas se convirtieron en territorio para manifestar ideas es algo que viene sucediendo. Pero hasta ahora siempre fueron expresiones generadas desde las firmas que organizaban los desfiles. Lo que sucedió el domingo último durante la presentación de la colección de Gucci, en la semana de la moda de Milán, no tiene precedentes: una de las modelos decidió protestar en contra del criterio estético que había elegido Alessandro Michele para el show de los diseños primera verano. Se trata de Ayesha Tan Jones quien, en medio de la performance, elevó su mano y mostró lo que llevaba escrito en la palma, una pancarta improvisada en la que podía leerse: "La salud mental no es moda".
La proclama se debió a que la presentación mostraba modelos con prendas blancas -como chalecos de fuerza y camisas con correas- sin autonomía de desplazamiento, subidos a una cinta transportadora,
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Uniforms, utilitarian clothes, the normative dress dictated by society and those who control it-this idea is represented in the opening 60 beige and ivory looks of the #GucciSS20 fashion show by @alessandro_michele-captured in the fittings before the show. #mfw #AlessandroMichele
Gucci emitió un comunicado en el que explicó: "Las camisas de fuerza fueron presentadas en el desfile de Gucci SS20 como la versión más extrema de un uniforme dictado por la sociedad y quienes lo controlan. Las prendas fueron una declaración para el desfile y no se venderán".
Por su parte, Ayesha Tan Jones dijo: "Como artista y modelo, he experimentado mi propia lucha con la salud mental, así como miembros de mi familia y seres queridos, que han sido afectados por depresión, ansiedad, bipolaridad y esquizofrenia. Es doloroso e insensible para una firma como Gucci, usar esta imaginería como concepto para un momento fugaz de moda".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hello [R] I just want to say Thank You for all the support so many of you have given me since I lifted my hands in peaceful protest on the Gucci Runway show yesterday [R] I feel very blessed to be surrounded by supportive comrades, and to know that there are so many people sharing support online for this action [R][R] I want to use this opportunity to remind people that this sort of bravery, is only a simple gesture compared to the bravery that people with mental health issues show everyday. To have the bravery to get out of bed, to greet the day, and to live their lives is an act of strength, and I want to thank you for being here and being YOU ! [R] The support people have shown to my act is more than I could imagine, so I only trust that we will share this same support to our friends, siblings, loved ones, acquaintances, internet friends or even strangers, who might be going through tough times with their Mental Health. Showing up for them may come in many forms, check in via text or DM, listen to them with patience and without judgement, offer a helping hand with household tasks like food shop, cooking or cleaning, regularly remind them how amazing and strong they are, but also that is okay feel the feels too, Lets show up for people with mental health and help end the stigma together ![R] Many of the other Gucci models who were in the show felt just as strongly as I did about this depiction of straightjackets, and without their support I would not have had the courage to walk out and peacefully protest. Some of us have chosen to donate a portion of our fee to mental health charities who are doing amazing work for people today! Below are tags to some amazing charities that I encourage, if you have the resources and capacity to, please donate in any way you can, and in my linktree ( in bio ) is a google doc to websites for more charities ! <3 Also, please comment any other Mental Health organisations globally you would like to support and share, as my resources are UK/US based currently [R] blessings, love & rage - Ayesha / YaYa [R] [R] [R] [R] @mindcharity @mermaidsgender @qtpocmentalhealth @stonewalluk @switchboardlgbt @lgbtswitchboard @papyrus_uk
Tras la amplia difusión que recibió su acto de desobediencia civil, la modelo activista (que se presenta como no-binaria) publicó un agradecimiento en sus redes sociales: "Hola. Solo quiero agradecerles por todo el apoyo que me han brindado desde que levanté mis manos en protesta pacífica en el desfile de Gucci Runway ayer. Me siento muy bendecida de estar rodeada de camaradas de apoyo y de saber que hay tanta gente que comparte apoyo en línea para esta acción. Quiero aprovechar esta oportunidad para recordarle a la gente que este tipo de valentía es solo un simple gesto en comparación con la valentía que las personas con problemas de salud mental muestran todos los días. Tener la valentía de salir de la cama, saludar el día y vivir sus vidas es un acto de fortaleza, ¡y quiero agradecerles por estar aquí y ser USTEDES!".