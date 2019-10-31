srcset

Moda

En 75 fotos. Los desfiles de China Fashion Week

(0)
31 de octubre de 2019  • 12:56

Colección Parcz_Tsai por Cai Zhou durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección JINSHENG, por Zhang Yichao, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Chu Yan durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección JINSHENG, por Zhang Yichao, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección JUMPER_ZHANG, por Zhang Peng, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: WANG Zhao - Fuente: AFP

Colección Zhou Jin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección NE·TIGER durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección JUMPER_ZHANG, por Zhang Peng, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: WANG Zhao - Fuente: AFP

Colección XINYUHU durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Chuhetingxiang, por Chu Yan, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: WANG Zhao - Fuente: AFP

China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Asahi Kasei Future Star Innovation Award, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Chuhetingxiang, por Chu Yan, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: WANG Zhao - Fuente: AFP

Colección NE·TIGER durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: China OUT - Fuente: Reuters

Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP / China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Chu Yan durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección Yue Xiaolin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección XINYUHU durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección David Sylvia por Hao Weimin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Zhou Jin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección Chu Yan durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección Chuhetingxiang, por Chu Yan, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: WANG Zhao - Fuente: AFP

Colección JINSHENG, por Zhang Yichao, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Chu Yan durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección LEAF CROWN, por YUKAIYU, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección JUMPER_ZHANG, por Zhang Peng, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: WANG Zhao - Fuente: AFP

Asahi Kasei Future Star Innovation Award, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección JUMPER_ZHANG, por Zhang Peng, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: WANG Zhao - Fuente: AFP

Classico Bellezza, por Chu Hong, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección JINSHENG, por Zhang Yichao, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP / China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP / China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección diseñada por Hao Weimin, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección Yue Xiaolin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección JUMPER_ZHANG, por Zhang Peng, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: WANG Zhao - Fuente: AFP

Colección JUMPER_ZHANG, por Zhang Peng, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: WANG Zhao - Fuente: AFP

Colección Yue Xiaolin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección LEAF CROWN, por YUKAIYU, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Chuhetingxiang, por Chu Yan, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: WANG Zhao - Fuente: AFP

Colección HRH, por Yang Long, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección JINSHENG, por Zhang Yichao, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección JINSHENG, por Zhang Yichao, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Asahi Kasei Future Star Innovation Award, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección JINSHENG, por Zhang Yichao, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección GUYAN, por Jia Yan, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección GUYAN, por Jia Yan, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Busigui Mongolia Elements, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección ZENGFENGFEI, por Zeng Fengfei, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Yue Xiaolin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Asahi Kasei Future Star Innovation Award, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Yue Xiaolin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección diseñada por Hao Weimin, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección XINYUHU durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección David Sylvia por Hao Weimin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Zhou Jin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección David Sylvia por Hao Weimin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: China OUT - Fuente: Reuters

Colección diseñada por Hao Weimin, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección diseñada por Hao Weimin, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Classico Bellezza, por Chu Hong, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección GUYAN, por Jia Yan, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Yue Xiaolin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Colección ZENGFENGFEI, por Zeng Fengfei, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP / China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección GUYAN, por Jia Yan, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Parcz_Tsai por Cai Zhou durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección ZENGFENGFEI, por Zeng Fengfei, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección ZENGFENGFEI, por Zeng Fengfei, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección David Sylvia por Hao Weimin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Classico Bellezza, por Chu Hong, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección diseñada por Hao Weimin, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

Busigui Mongolia Elements, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT - Fuente: AFP

Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: China OUT - Fuente: Reuters

Colección diseñada por Hao Weimin, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing Foto: Jason Lee - Fuente: Reuters

ADEMÁS
Ver comentarios 0

Temas: | Moda y belleza

| Moda
Ver 0 comentarios

MÁS LEÍDAS DE Moda y belleza

ENVÍA TU COMENTARIO

Ver legales

Los comentarios publicados son de exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores y las consecuencias derivadas de ellos pueden ser pasibles de sanciones legales. Aquel usuario que incluya en sus mensajes algún comentario violatorio del reglamento será eliminado e inhabilitado para volver a comentar. Enviar un comentario implica la aceptación del Reglamento.

Para poder comentar tenés que ingresar con tu usuario de LA NACION.

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.