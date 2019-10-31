En 75 fotos. Los desfiles de China Fashion Week

Colección Parcz_Tsai por Cai Zhou durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección JINSHENG, por Zhang Yichao, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección Chu Yan durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: Jason Lee -
Fuente: Reuters
Colección JUMPER_ZHANG, por Zhang Peng, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: WANG Zhao -
Fuente: AFP
Colección Zhou Jin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: Jason Lee -
Fuente: Reuters
Colección NE·TIGER durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección XINYUHU durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección Chuhetingxiang, por Chu Yan, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: WANG Zhao -
Fuente: AFP
China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Asahi Kasei Future Star Innovation Award, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: China OUT -
Fuente: Reuters
Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP / China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección Yue Xiaolin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: Jason Lee -
Fuente: Reuters
Colección XINYUHU durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección David Sylvia por Hao Weimin durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección LEAF CROWN, por YUKAIYU, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Asahi Kasei Future Star Innovation Award, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Classico Bellezza, por Chu Hong, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección diseñada por Hao Weimin, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: Jason Lee -
Fuente: Reuters
Colección LEAF CROWN, por YUKAIYU, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección HRH, por Yang Long, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Asahi Kasei Future Star Innovation Award, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección GUYAN, por Jia Yan, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Busigui Mongolia Elements, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección ZENGFENGFEI, por Zeng Fengfei, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Asahi Kasei Future Star Innovation Award, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección diseñada por Hao Weimin, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: Jason Lee -
Fuente: Reuters
Colección XINYUHU durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: China OUT -
Fuente: Reuters
Classico Bellezza, por Chu Hong, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección Parcz_Tsai por Cai Zhou durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Classico Bellezza, por Chu Hong, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Busigui Mongolia Elements, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: STR AFP/ China OUT -
Fuente: AFP
Colección Heaven Gaia, por Xiong Ying, durante China Fashion Week en Beijing
Foto: China OUT -
Fuente: Reuters
