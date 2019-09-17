srcset

En fotos. Lo mejor de los desfiles de London Fashion Week

(0)
17 de septiembre de 2019  • 16:44

Christopher Kane Foto: Niklas HALLEN´S - Fuente: AFP

House of Holland Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Bobby Abley Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Molly Goddard Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Burberry Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Sharon Wachaub Foto: Tolga Akmen - Fuente: AFP

Christopher Kane Foto: Niklas HALLEN - Fuente: AFP

Chalayan Foto: Niklas HALLE´N - Fuente: AFP

Fyodor Golan Foto: Tolga Akmen - Fuente: AFP

Burberry Foto: Tolga Akmen - Fuente: AFP

JW Anderson Foto: Niklas HALLE´N - Fuente: AFP

Sharon Wachaub Foto: Tolga Akmen - Fuente: AFP

Roksanda Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

JW Anderson Foto: Niklas HALLE´N - Fuente: AFP

Button Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

JW Anderson Foto: Niklas HALLE´N - Fuente: AFP

Roksanda Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Fyodor Golan Foto: Tolga Akmen - Fuente: AFP

Button Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Burberry Foto: Tolga Akmen - Fuente: AFP

Christopher Kane Foto: Niklas HALLE´N - Fuente: AFP

Victoria Beckham Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

David Koma Foto: Niklas Halle - Fuente: AFP

Simone Rocha Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Molly Goddard Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Christopher Kane Foto: Niklas HALLE''''''''''''''''N - Fuente: AFP

Julien Macdonald Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Preen de Thornton Bregazzi Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

YCH Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Molly Goddard Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Victoria Beckham Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Burberry Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Victoria Beckham Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Ashish Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

YCH Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

YCH Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Matty Bovan Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Roksanda Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Burberry Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Preen de Thornton Bregazzi Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

David Koma Foto: Niklas Halle - Fuente: AFP

Roksanda Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Molly Goddard Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Gigi Hadid en el desfile de Burberry Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Burberry Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Alexa Chung Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Sharon Wachaub Foto: Tolga Akmen - Fuente: AFP

Victoria Beckham Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Simone Rocha Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Julien Macdonald Foto: Henry Nicholls - Fuente: Reuters

Ver comentarios 0

Temas: | Moda y belleza

Ver 0 comentarios

MÁS LEÍDAS DE Moda y belleza

ENVÍA TU COMENTARIO

Ver legales

Los comentarios publicados son de exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores y las consecuencias derivadas de ellos pueden ser pasibles de sanciones legales. Aquel usuario que incluya en sus mensajes algún comentario violatorio del reglamento será eliminado e inhabilitado para volver a comentar. Enviar un comentario implica la aceptación del Reglamento.

Para poder comentar tenés que ingresar con tu usuario de LA NACION.

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.