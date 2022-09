El “No” de Chile

People rejecting the new constitution draft celebrate after learning the fist results of the referendum vote, in Santiago, on September 4, 2022. - Chileans on Sunday emphatically rejected a proposed new constitution to replace the one adopted during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. With more than 72 percent of votes counted, the reject camp led with over 62 percent compared to just under 38 percent for those in favour. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP)

MARTIN BERNETTI - AFP