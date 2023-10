Argentina's presidential candidate for the Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores-Unidad party, Myriam Bregman, speaks during the presidential debate at the Assembly Hall of the Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) Law School, in Buenos Aires on October 8, 2023, ahead of the October 22 presidential election. (Photo by AGUSTIN MARCARIAN / POOL / AFP)

AGUSTIN MARCARIAN - POOL