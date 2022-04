Gabriel Boric y Alberto Fernández, con “agenda amigable” y diferencias por Venezuela y Nicaragua

Chile's new President Gabriel Boric (R) is greeted by Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez after his inauguration ceremony at the Congress in Valparaiso, Chile on March 11, 2022. - Leftist former student leader Gabriel Boric sworn in Friday as Chile's youngest-ever president, with plans to turn the country that for decades has served as a neoliberal laboratory into a greener, more egalitarian "welfare state." (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

MARTIN BERNETTI - AFP