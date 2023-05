En el balcón de Buckingham. ¿Quiénes acompañaron a los reyes Carlos III y Camilla en su primer saludo al pueblo?

Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, and Britain's Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown join other members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony while viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

OLI SCARFF - AFP