¿Cuáles son las 100 mejores series de televisión del siglo 21?

Aunque todavía falta bastante para diciembre y sus clásicas listas de balance, hace tan solo unos días la BBC dio a conocer su Top100 de serie televisivas que -según varios expertos- cambiaron la pantalla chica para siempre y tuvieron un gran impacto cultural.

“Este año, parecía que era hora de que volviéramos nuestra atención a otra forma de arte: la televisión. Eso se debe en parte a que la televisión ha jugado un papel tan crucial en muchas de nuestras vidas durante los últimos 18 meses, cuando hemos confiado en ella para obtener información, entretenimiento, consuelo e inspiración en igual medida”.

¿Cómo funciona este ranking? Para participar en esta selección, la BBC convocó a 206 expertos (críticos, periodistas, académicos y personalidades de la industria) de diferentes partes del mundo. El grupo, que estuvo conformado por 100 mujeres, 104 hombres y 2 personas que se identifican como no-binarios, podía elegir hasta 10 series diferentes y esto tuvo como resultado una lista final de 460 títulos. Las 100 con más votos, conforman el ranking final.

El Top 10

The Wire (HBO)

Mad Men (AMC)

Breaking Bad (AMC)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

The Leftovers (HBO)

The Americans (FX)

The Office - UK (BBC)

Succession (HBO)

El resto de la lista

11. BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

12. Six Feet Under (HBO)

13. Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime)

14. Atlanta (FX)

15. Chernobyl (HBO)

16. The Crown (HBO)

17. 30 Rock (NBC)

18. Deadwood (HBO)

19. Lost (abc)

20. The Thick of It (BBC)

21. Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

22. Black Mirror (Channel 4/Netflix)

23. Better Call Saul (AMC)

24. Veep (HBO)

25. Sherlock (BBC)

26. Watchmen (HBO)

27. Line of Duty (BBC)

28. Friday Night Lights (NBC)

29. Parks and Recreation (NBC)

30. Girls (HBO)

31. True Detective (HBO)

32. Arrested Development (FOX/Netflix)

33. The Good Wife (CBS)

34. The Bridge (FX)

35. Fargo (FX)

36. Downton Abbey (ITV)

37. Band of Brothers (HBO)

38. The Handmaid’s Tale (hulu)

39. The Office - USA (NBC)

40. Borgen (DR1)

41. Schitt’s Creek (CBC)

42. Peep Show (Channel 4)

43. Money Heist (Netflix)

44. Community (NBC)

45. The Good Fight (CBS All Access/Paramount+)

46. Homeland (Showtime)

47. Grey’s Anatomy (abc)

48. Inside No 9 (BBC)

49. The Bureau (Canal+)

50. Halt and Catch Fire (AMC)

51. Small Axe (Amazon Prime Video)

52. This is England 86, 88 and 90 (Channel 4)

53. Call My Agent! (France 2)

54. Happy Valley (BBC)

55. The Shield (FX)

56. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

57. The Young Pope (Sky/HBO/Canal+)

58. Dark (Netflix)

59. The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

60. House of Cards (Netflix)

61. Avatar: The Last Airbender

62. The Good Place (NBC)

63. Pose (FOX)

64. Detectorists (BBC)

65. Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

66. Mare of Easttown (HBO)

67. RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

68. Stranger Things (Netflix)

69. 24 (FOX)

70. Battlestar Galactica (Sci-Fi)

71. Enlightened (HBO)

72. Gilmore Girls (The CW/Netflix)

73. Planet Earth (BBC)

74. Utopia (Channel 4)

75. Babylon Berlin (Sky)

76. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

77. American Crime Story (FOX)

78. The Killing - Dinamarca (DR)

79. Mindhunter (Netflix)

80. House (FOX)

81. OJ: Made in America (ESPN Films)

82. Big Little Lies (HBO)

83. Insecure (HBO)

84. Normal People (hulu)

85. Narcos (Netflix)

86. How I Met Your Mother (CBS)

87. The Comeback (HBO)

88. The OA (Netflix)

89. Dexter (Showtime)

90. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX)

91. Westworld (HBO)

92. Show Me a Hero (HBO)

93. Treme (HBO)

94. Louie (FX)

95. Luther (BBC)

96. Catastrophe (Channel 4)

97. Hannibal (2013-2015)

98. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

99. Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

100. The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)