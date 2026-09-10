3 Tiananmen vigil organizers set to be sentenced in Hong Kong national security case

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court is set to sentence Friday three activists who for years organized vigils in remembrance of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown , in a case that is widely seen as a barometer of the city's freedoms as Beijing clamps down on dissent.

Lee Cheuk-yan , Chow Hang-tung and Albert Ho face up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of inciting subversion earlier this year under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

Hong Kong once had a vibrant civil society marked by massive protests and a freewheeling press scene. But after a 2019 protest movement rocked the city, authorities reduced public choice in elections and prosecuted leaders of news outlets known for their critical reports of the government. Many leading activists were imprisoned under the security law, and dozens of civil society groups dissolved , including the alliance.

Beijing says the law is necessary to maintain stability.

The sentences on Friday will be the latest high-profile penalties imposed under the security law. In February, former pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Chow, who represented herself, said the verdict suggested pursuing democracy is a crime and she did not deserve even one day in prison.

The Hong Kong office of China's foreign ministry insisted that Hong Kong is governed by the rule of law and that no one should be allowed to engage in unlawful activities under the pretext of “freedom of speech and press" in a statement responding to criticism of the verdict in the Tiananmen vigil organizers' case by foreign governments.

Critics say trial shows Hong Kong has changed

The three defendants were leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which for three decades organized a Tiananmen vigil that was the only large-scale, public commemoration of the event in China.

Hundreds and possibly thousands of people were killed as military tanks rolled into the center of Beijing and troops opened fire to end the student-led pro-democracy protests in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.

The annual vigil drew tens of thousands of people to Hong Kong's Victoria Park every year for decades. But authorities banned it in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The vigils symbolized the civil liberties that set Hong Kong apart from mainland China.

Urania Chiu, a lecturer in law at Oxford Brookes University in the U.K., said the guilty verdicts confirmed that even peaceful calls for democratic change in the Chinese regime are now criminalized in Hong Kong.

Court said vigil organizers plotted to overthrow Communist Party

In August, three government-approved judges convicted the trio of inciting subversion, citing their organization's demand to “end one-party dictatorship.” The judges said they were encouraging supporters to end the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s leadership through unlawful means and their call carried the notion of overthrowing or undermining it.

Lee and Chow pleaded not guilty, while Ho entered a guilty plea, a move that can reduce the penalty. The three were charged in September 2021 and have been held in custody for years.

During the trial, the defense denied they meant to end the party’s leadership and insisted the alliance had not asked people to adopt any illegal means. Lee said their call for “ending one-party dictatorship” and moving toward democracy meant letting the people decide who leads them.