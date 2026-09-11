49ers coach Kyle Shanahan signed a contract extension this offseason, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan signed a contract extension this offseason that will keep him with the team for the long term.

A person familiar with the deal said Friday that it was reached a while ago but was never announced by the team. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been made public. The person didn't say how long of an extension was signed. Owner Jed York said earlier this offseason that Shanahan was already under contract through 2028 from an extension signed three years ago.

The Ringer first reported the deal.

The 46-year-old Shanahan is starting his 10th season as the Niners' coach, and is one of the most highly regarded coaches in the game for his offensive acumen. Shanahan has a 92-72 record in the regular season and playoffs and is two games shy of tying Bill Walsh for the most games coached with the 49ers at 166.

Shanahan also is closing in on George Seifert's franchise wins record of 108 in the regular season and playoffs. Walsh had 102 and is the only other coach in team history with more wins than Shanahan.

Shanahan has taken the Niners to the postseason in five of his first nine seasons, making it to the Super Bowl following the 2019 and '23. The 49ers also made it to the NFC title game two other times and went 12-5 with a wild-card win last season despite losing several stars to injuries.

Shanahan has finished in the top five in voting for AP NFL Coach of the Year four times and was runner-up in 2019 and 2022.

Shanahan was involved in a car crash in July that left with broken ribs, a broken hand, a broken nose, a concussion and 40 stitches for a cut near his eye. Shanahan said he was at fault in the crash because he was reaching for his cellphone but police didn't issue him a ticket. He was limited by a concussion at the start of training camp but has recovered.

San Francisco opened this season with a 27-7 win over the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams in a game that was played Friday in Australia.

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