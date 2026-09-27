A big college football shuffle is on tap after Florida railroads Ole Miss

A weekend of college football matchups didn’t disappoint and the results may roll through the latest AP Top 25 rankings , starting near the top.

No. 21 Florida manhandled Ole Miss 52-28 on Saturday, making the fourth-ranked Rebels the only top-10 team to lose this week.

Joining Florida in line for a big promotion is No. 20 Oregon, which led a convincing 41-27 road win over No. 12 USC .

Lower in the poll, ranked teams piled up losses, including No. 13 Penn State, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 16 Louisville, No. 18 Michigan , No. 19 Missouri and No. 23 Texas A&M.

Stick around for projections and live updates when the latest rankings drop at 2 p.m. EDT.

Dante Moore suffers a scary injury against USC

By MAURA CAREY

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore went down with a scary injury after USC linebacker Desman Stephens hit him late on a slide on Saturday night.

Moore laid motionless on the field before being carted off and taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Stephens was ejected for targeting, and the game was delayed 15 minutes as a result.

Oregon backup and former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola added a spark off the bench, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns and guiding Oregon to a 41-27 win.

“He’s in recovery, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but he’s moving,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the game. “We’ll continue to assess him, but I don’t want to speak too soon, but he’s moving.”

No. 21 Florida sends No. 4 Ole Miss packing

No. 21 Florida made its biggest statement yet with a 52-28 win over No. 4 Ole Miss.

The Gators had six rushing touchdowns, with standout running back Jadan Baugh accounting for three of them and 142 rushing yards. Duke Clark added 126 rushing yards and a score. Quarterback Aaron Philo also ran one in and completed 16 of 23 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

It’s the first defeat this season for Pete Golding’s Rebels, who took a trip to the swamp after a highly anticipated 32-24 win against rival LSU.

This weekend, Florida outscored Ole Miss 21-7 in the fourth quarter to come out with the win.

“I didn’t come here for us to be average,” Florida coach Jon Sumrall said after the game.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma fall to 2-2 overall

Two of the SEC’s highly ranked College Football Playoff teams — Texas A&M and Oklahoma — each lost this weekend.

Both teams have plummeted in the rankings recently. The Sooners tumbled out of the AP Top 25 after a loss to Michigan and a shaky win against New Mexico in back-to-back weeks. Texas A&M dropped to No. 23 last week following a 31-21 upset loss to Kentucky.

The Aggies lost 35-6 to No. 10 LSU on Saturday, and the Sooners fell 41-13 to No. 2 Georgia.