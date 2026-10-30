A look at some of the transfers in women's basketball expected to make an immediate impact

Once again it was a busy year in the transfer portal with Stanford, Iowa State and Tennessee losing most of their rosters. Their losses were others gains as nearly 1,600 players entered the portal.

Here's a dozen players who should make immediate impacts with their new teams.

Audi Crooks, Oklahoma State, 6-foot-3 senior center

The No. 2 scorer in Iowa State history left for Oklahoma State . She averaged 25.8 points a game last season for the Cyclones and will be a huge lift inside for the Cowgirls, who added a lot of star power in the portal.

Addy Brown, UCLA, 6-2 senior forward

One of the other major loss for Iowa State went to defending champion UCLA. Brown averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season while missing 11 games for injuries. Coach Cori Close has to replace her top six players from last season's national championship team and Brown will be one of the key additions.

Talaysia Cooper, Ole Miss, 6-0 senior guard

One of the many players to have left Tennessee, Cooper averaged 16.6 points for the Lady Vols last season. She also shot 34.3% from the 3-point line and her length should be a huge boon at Ole Miss for Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Madison St. Rose, Notre Dame, 5-10 graduate guard

Unlike the other transfers, St. Rose left Princeton because she had exhausted her eligibility at the school because Ivy League universities don't allow grad years. She'll provide veteran leadership for the Irish and should be a solid backcourt partner to star Hannah Hidalgo.

Jordan Lee, South Carolina, 6-0 junior guard

The Texas Longhorns' No. 2 leading scorer left to rival South Carolina. She's a great perimeter defender, who averaged 13.2 points last season. She joins a loaded Gamecocks squad.

Aaliyah Crump, Duke, 6-1 sophomore forward

The Texas transfer should fit in well with Kara Lawson's squad. She averaged 7.9 points last season for the Longhorns, but was injured and only played in 24 games. Crump shot 32% from behind the 3-point arc and could provide another offensive threat for the Blue Devils.

Nunu Agara, Maryland, 6-2 senior forward

The Stanford transfer will provide veteran leadership to a young Maryland team. Agara averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in her three seasons at Stanford. Last year had 15.3 points and 8.7 boards for the Cardinals.

Liv McGill, Oklahoma State, 5-9 junior guard

The former Florida star averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds while doing everything for the Gators last season. The good news is with Crooks on her squad now she won't have to do as much.

Dani Carnegie, Iowa, 5-9 junior guard

Transferring for the second time Carnegie will provide a solid scoring punch for the Hawkeyes. She averaged 17.8 points last year for Georgia and 12.9 as a freshmen when she played with Georgia Tech.

Jada Williams, LSU, 5-8 senior guard

One of the top point guards in the country, Williams will be on her third team after going from Arizona to Iowa State last season. She averaged 7.7 assists and 15.3 points for the Cyclones last season.

Donovyn Hunter, UCLA, 6-0 senior guard

Playing for her third team now, Hunter has been a winner wherever she's been. She reached the Elite Eight at Oregon State her freshman season before helping TCU advance that far the past two years. Hunter averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and shot 33.7% from 3-point range last season for the Horned Frogs.

Kate Koval, Baylor, 6-5 junior center

She was a late addition to the transfer portal in August when the NCAA gave her a waiver to leave LSU . She's on her third school in three seasons after starting her career at Notre Dame. She averaged 8.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers last season and could provide a solid interior presence for the Bears this year.

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