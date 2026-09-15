Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

A personal account of daily life in Kyiv amid intensified Russian attacks, in photos

Intensified strikes strain the Ukrainian capital; residents endure constant attacks while maintaining daily routines

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Kharkiv; Ukraine; Ucrania; Rusia; Guerra en Ucrania; Mundo; Vlodimir Zelensky; Antony Blinken
A personal account of daily life in Kiev amid intensified Russian attacks, in photosROMAN PILIPEY - AFP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — This was my fourth trip to Ukraine as a photojournalist. During my previous visit, I found confidence and hope that the war might soon end. This time, I saw greater exhaustion, resignation and little hope of an immediate end to the fighting.

I spent a month in Kyiv and the surrounding areas as Russian drone and missile attacks on the capital intensified. Air raid alerts sounded day and night, and thousands of residents slept in metro stations when major attacks were expected. Firefighters and emergency workers responded repeatedly to strikes across the city.

What struck me most was how deeply the war had entered everyday life. People returned to damaged homes and businesses, mourned the dead and recovered from injuries sustained in attacks. I met residents who had survived strikes by only a few meters and a couple who celebrated their wedding on the same day a drone damaged their apartment.

Still, life in the city continued. People met in cafes, children returned to school and filed into shelters, and soldiers came home for brief visits with their families. Each morning, people stopped for a nationwide minute of silence honoring those killed in the war.

On this trip, Kyiv felt like a city living not between moments of war, but within them.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Se complica el tránsito por la General Paz: hasta cuándo estarán cortados los carriles por obras en Lugones
    1

    Se complica el tránsito por la General Paz: hasta cuándo estarán cortados los carriles por obras en la avenida Lugones

  2. Exigen condiciones, priorizan su vida personal y ¿cambian mucho? Los datos que desafían el prejuicio
    2

    Los jóvenes cambian de trabajo, pero no más que las generaciones anteriores

  3. Volea de 25 metros, pique y... gol: el blooper del arquero y el VAR que salvó al árbitro
    3

    Instituto le ganó a Estudiantes de Río Cuarto y lidera la zona: el blooper que permitió la victoria

  4. “Nos levantamos muy temprano, llevamos con Leo a los chicos al colegio y me voy a entrenar”
    4

    Antonela Roccuzzo, empresaria y esposa de Messi: “Nos levantamos muy temprano, llevamos con Leo a los chicos al colegio y me voy a entrenar”