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Adrian Kempe scores 2 goals and Kings beat Capitals 5-2 for first win of season

The visitors secured their first win by defeating the home team 5-2; the rally marked a season high in total scoring

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Adrian Kempe scores 2 goals and Kings beat Capitals 5-2 for first win of season
Adrian Kempe scores 2 goals and Kings beat Capitals 5-2 for first win of season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings got their first win of the season, rallying from an early deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Artemi Panarin, Erik Gustafsson and Scott Laughton also scored for Los Angeles (1-4-2), and former Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves.

Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson scored for the Capitals, who took a 2-0 lead in the first period but were held scoreless for the final 41:25. Washington's Logan Thompson stopped 21 shots.

The Kings, who came in having scored just four goals over their previous four games and 12 goals through six games, lost second-line center Quinton Byfield to an upper-body injury in the first period. He played just 2:44.

Hutson put the Capitals ahead 2-0 on the power play with 1:25 left in the first, but Kempe found the net less than a minute later and Panarin scored 2 seconds before the intermission.

Gustafsson put the Kings ahead at 7:28 of the third on the power play. Kempe scored his second goal midway through the third, and Laughton added an empty-netter that gave the Kings their highest-scoring game of the season.

Absent the injured Pierre Luc-Dubois and Justin Sourdif down the middle of their forward ranks, the Capitals were unable to beat Kuemper, who played for Washington from 2022-24.

Up next

Kings: Visit the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Capitals: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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