After pushback, the Dutch reverse course and withdraw from Eurovision again

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Netherlands announced on Tuesday that it was withdrawing from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation, reversing a decision in September to return to the show.

NPO, the umbrella organization for public broadcasters in the country, announced in September it would send a performer to the glitzy pop gala after a subsidiary had said a month earlier it would boycott the contest for a second year .

In a statement, the organization's director, Jet de Ranitz, said that NPO was unable to secure a broadcaster who would send a Dutch artist. “Due to the sensitivities surrounding the themes currently at play, we have decided to take a step back for the time being,” De Ranitz said.

NPO had planned to return to the 2027 edition as a joint project between a number of the country’s public broadcasters, with the umbrella organization coordinating the selection of the performer, coverage of the event and commentary.

Five longtime participants — Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia — boycotted the 2026 edition after organizers declined to kick Israel out over its conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The decision to return had sparked backlash. Earlier this month, hundreds of NPO employees sent a letter opposing Dutch participation. A number of prominent Dutch media personalities also publicly objected to the move.

“In our coordinating role, we held discussions with the broadcasters to investigate whether there are any broadcasters willing to facilitate the participation of a Dutch artist. In those discussions, we initially felt there was sufficient support to return,” De Ranitz said.

NPO will still broadcast the event.

In May, 35 countries participated in the 2026 edition of the glitter-drenched pop music competition. The contest was won by Bulgarian singer Dara, so next year’s competition will take place in the southeast European country.

The 2026 Eurovision final was watched by 130 million viewers around the world, organizers say, down from 160 million in 2025.