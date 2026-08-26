Albies drives in winning run in the 8th, Braves win 4-3 to snap Dodgers 6-game winning streak.

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves defeated Los Angles 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Dodgers' six-game winning streak in a matchup of first-place clubs.

After the Braves squandered an early 3-0 lead against Tyler Glasnow, who made his first big league start in 3 1/2 months, Matt Olson led off the eighth with a double to left-center against Tanner Scott (1-4).

Mauricio Dubón moved the runner to third with a broken-bat grounder to second, but Michael Harris II failed to get Olson home with a weak grounder back to the mound. That left it up to Albies, who came through with a liner to center field.

Shohei Ohtani tripled off the left-field wall leading off the ninth against Raisel Iglesias, but the Dodgers couldn't get him home. Iglesias earned his 28th save in 31 chances.

Glasnow gave up hits to four of the first five Atlanta hitters, but the right-hander surrendered just two more during his five-inning stint. He struck out seven and didn't walk anyone while throwing 89 pitches.

Glasnow had been sidelined by a lower back injury since May 6.

The Braves came into the game with an offense that had struggled mightily during a 3-7 skid that reduced their NL East lead over Philadelphia from nine games to just three.

But Atlanta jumped on Glasnow right away, getting run-scoring singles from Dubón and Harris . Albies tacked on his 13th sacrifice fly of the season to set a franchise record, breaking the mark he shared with Hank Aaron and Del Crandall, who both had a dozen sac flies in 1960.

The Dodgers wasted no time bouncing back against Bryce Elder. Alek Thomas and Hunter Feduccia came through in the second with two-out, run-scoring singles and Alex Call's RBI single tied it at 3 in the fourth.

Dylan Dodd (4-1) claimed the win by getting the final Dodgers out in the eighth.

Up next

RHP Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.42 ERA) goes for the Dodgers on Wednesday in the second game of the series against Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 6.23), who is making his third big league start of the season and first of his career against Los Angeles.

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