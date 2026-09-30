Alex Eala eyeing LA Olympics if she takes tennis gold at the Asian Games

NAGOYA, Japan (AP) — Alex Eala is closing in on two goals.

The tennis gold medalist at the Asian Games gets an automatic berth into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics . A two-for-one deal.

The Philippines' Eala reached the semifinals on Wednesday after defeating Joanna Garland of Taiwan 7-5, 6-0. Eala will next face Wang Xiyu of China on Thursday. The winner advances to Friday’s final.

“The Olympics is a dream for me to be able to compete there, to represent my country," Eala said. "So, yeah, let’s see how it goes.”

She took bronze medals in singles and mixed doubles with Francis Alcantara at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and is a favorite for gold this time.

In order to compete in the Asian Games, Eala had to withdraw from the China Open in Beijing — a mandatory WTA 1000 event. She could be fined $10,000.

She said she's not aware of any official notice from the WTA.

“I want to say that it’s easy for people to relate to wanting to represent their country and wanting to play these types of Olympic Games,” Eala said. She indicated other players have recognized the conflict and supported her.

One seems to be Zhang Shuai of China, No. 57 on the WTA rankings. Eala is No. 18.

“It is incredible that the two competitions are in the same weeks," Zhang said. “Some of the previous competitions have been like this. Last week, the Billie Jean King Cup was in the same week as the Singapore and Seoul competitions.

“That’s life," Zhang added. "If two things are very important to you, or if they’re both very important tournaments, you can choose one of them."

Eala has made her choice.

SNTV video journalist Nicky Zhu contributed to this report.

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