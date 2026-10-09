Allisha Gray to miss Game 3 of the Dream's semifinal series vs the Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Allisha Gray will miss Game 3 of the Atlanta Dream's semifinal series with the New York Liberty on Friday night.

Gray injured her left hand in the best-of-five series opener and missed Wednesday night's Game 2. She briefly returned in Game 1 after going to the locker room, but went down a second time after diving for a loose ball and did not return.

The team's leading scorer went through warmups with black tape on her last two fingers on her shooting hand before Friday's game, but was ruled out about an hour before the tip. Gray looked good in warmups, hitting numerous 3-pointers and free throws.

“They came back and said Lish was out today,” Atlanta coach Karl Smesko said pregame. “She's making good progress since her injury. In the interest of caution, they ruled her out for today.”

Atlanta leads the series 2-0 and will look to close it out Friday.

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