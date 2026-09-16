Alonso ties it in 9th with 300th homer and Orioles beat Mets 7-5 in 11 on Mayo's inside-the-parker

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso launched his 300th career home run Tuesday night, a tying shot in the ninth inning against his former team, and Coby Mayo’s inside-the-park homer in the 11th sent the Baltimore Orioles to a 7-5 victory over the New York Mets.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeremiah Jackson also went deep for the Orioles (74-78), who stayed three games behind Cleveland for the last American League playoff spot.

Mayo snapped a 4-all tie with a three-run homer in the 11th. He connected on an 0-2 pitch from Jonathan Pintaro with two outs and sent a long drive to center field that glanced off rookie A.J. Ewing's glove as he crashed into the fence.

The ball rolled away from Ewing as he fell to the ground, allowing Mayo to circle the bases and score standing up.

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