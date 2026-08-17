Amador and Sullivan hit 3-run HRs to help Rockies beat Giants 13-7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Adael Amador and Brett Sullivan each hit a three-run home run Sunday to help the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 13-7.

Amador hit a first-pitch fastball into McCovey Cove in the second inning to take 4-1 lead. It was the 23-year-old’s first home run of the season.

San Francisco's Rafael Devers blasted a three-run shot — his 25th home run this season — in the second.

Zac Veen reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second when Jordan Beck walked before JT Brubaker replaced Sam Hentges with two out in the sixth. Veen scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-7, Amador and Jake McCarthy walked to load the bases and Beck came home with Cole Carrigg was hit by a pitch.

Mickey Moniak followed with a two-run single that made it 10-7.

Hentges (1-5) allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings in the loss.

Sullivan's homer down the right field line capped the scoring in the seventh.

Rockies starter Gabriel Hughes allowed eight hits and seven runs through four innings.

San Francisco's Turner Hill singled in a run in the third inning for his first MLB hit.

San Francisco starter Blade Tidwell walked five while he allowed three hits and six runs, across 4 1/3 innings.

Up next

San Francisco LHP Carson Whisenhunt (3-3, 6.11 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Guardians LHP Foster Griffin (13-4, 3.25) to open a three-game series in Cleveland.

The Rockies return home as RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (12-5, 4.43 ERA) takes the mound Monday opposite Dodgers’ LHP Blake Snell (0-1, 5.00).

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