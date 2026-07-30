LA NACION

Amazon reports strong profits and net sales for 2Q, fueled by robust growth in cloud computing unit

Amazon posted strong Q2 profits and sales; its cloud computing unit's 37% surge drove overall gains

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Amazon reports strong profits and net sales for 2Q, fueled by robust growth in cloud computing unit
Amazon reports strong profits and net sales for 2Q, fueled by robust growth in cloud computing unitRichard Drew - AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon delivered strong profits and net sales during its fiscal second quarter, helped by surging growth in its prominent cloud computing unit .

The e-commerce and technology company said Thursday that sales in its cloud computing unit called AWS rose 37% during the April-June period, faster than the 28% clip in the previous quarter and marking the fastest rate of growth rate in 18 quarters.

The Seattle-based company also offered a sales outlook in the current quarter that beat analysts' expectations.

Amazon reported net income of $62.65 billion, or $5.75 per share, in the three-month period ended June 30. That compares with $18.16 billion or $1.68 in the year-ago period.

Net sales rose to $200.6 billion from $167.7 billion in the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting sales of $197.03 billion for the latest quarter.

The results from the latest quarter underscored that demand keeps growing for Amazon’s services and technology .

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. El trauma de una argentina que fue moderadora de contenido de Facebook en España
    1

    Abusos, zoofilia, descuartizamientos: el trauma de una argentina que fue moderadora de contenido de Facebook en España

  2. Alejandro Fantino disparó contra Verónica Llinás
    2

    Alejandro Fantino apuntó contra Verónica Llinás: “¿Quién debería financiar el acceso a la cultura?”

  3. Una avalancha de migrantes que llegan a nado desde Marruecos colapsa los controles en Ceuta
    3

    Una avalancha de migrantes que llegan a nado desde Marruecos colapsa los controles en Ceuta y pone en alerta a España

  4. Un estudio arroja nueva luz sobre una enfermedad que duele en todo el cuerpo
    4

    Un mapa genético de la fibromialgia apunta a que en la base de la enfermedad hay un fallo en el procesamiento del dolor