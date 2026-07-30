Amazon reports strong profits and net sales for 2Q, fueled by robust growth in cloud computing unit

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon delivered strong profits and net sales during its fiscal second quarter, helped by surging growth in its prominent cloud computing unit .

The e-commerce and technology company said Thursday that sales in its cloud computing unit called AWS rose 37% during the April-June period, faster than the 28% clip in the previous quarter and marking the fastest rate of growth rate in 18 quarters.

The Seattle-based company also offered a sales outlook in the current quarter that beat analysts' expectations.

Amazon reported net income of $62.65 billion, or $5.75 per share, in the three-month period ended June 30. That compares with $18.16 billion or $1.68 in the year-ago period.

Net sales rose to $200.6 billion from $167.7 billion in the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting sales of $197.03 billion for the latest quarter.

The results from the latest quarter underscored that demand keeps growing for Amazon’s services and technology .