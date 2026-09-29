Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Americans growing more pessimistic about the economy as prices for gas, other items remain elevated

Consumer confidence dropped significantly this month; elevated prices and stagnant wages fuel ongoing economic concerns

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Americans growing more pessimistic about the economy as prices for gas, other items remain elevated
Americans growing more pessimistic about the economy as prices for gas, other items remain elevatedMark Schiefelbein - AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ confidence in the economy deteriorated this month as prices remain elevated and wages stagnate amid the ongoing Iran war.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index tumbled 6.7 points to 81.9 in September, down from 88.6 in August.

Respondents’ views of their present situation fell by 7.9 points to 109.3. Their short-term outlook also slid, falling 5.9 points to 63.6.

Americans remain flustered by the economy after five years of elevated inflation , potentially posing a risk to President Donald Trump and Republicans in the midterm elections, which are a little more than a month away.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Milei y Villarruel viajan al exterior al mismo tiempo, por lo que la presidencia quedará en manos de Abdala
    1

    Milei y Villarruel viajan al exterior al mismo tiempo, por lo que la presidencia quedará en manos de Bartolomé Abdala

  2. El gesto deportivo de Scheffler con el colombiano Echavarría: tomó una decisión que sorprendió a todos
    2

    El gesto de Scottie Scheffler con Nicolás Echavarría en la Presidents Cup que generó admiración

  3. Del cine “catástrofe” de Kicillof al final feliz de Milei
    3

    La encrucijada argentina: del cine “catástrofe” de Kicillof al final feliz de Milei

  4. Vuelve el diario más salvaje y revelador de la amistad entre Borges y Bioy Casares
    4

    Burlas, chismes y literatura. Vuelve Borges, el diario más salvaje y revelador de Bioy Casares