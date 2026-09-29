Americans growing more pessimistic about the economy as prices for gas, other items remain elevated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ confidence in the economy deteriorated this month as prices remain elevated and wages stagnate amid the ongoing Iran war.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index tumbled 6.7 points to 81.9 in September, down from 88.6 in August.

Respondents’ views of their present situation fell by 7.9 points to 109.3. Their short-term outlook also slid, falling 5.9 points to 63.6.

Americans remain flustered by the economy after five years of elevated inflation , potentially posing a risk to President Donald Trump and Republicans in the midterm elections, which are a little more than a month away.